Park Christian School hosts annual Science Fair

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Students from Park Christian School kickoff their 20th annual science fair.

Students were able to choose from twenty-two different categories ranging from Animal Science to Medicine and Health.

Some of them spent up to five months working on their projects.

Many young scientists were excited for an opportunity to get a glance of what they’d like to do in the future.

“It’s an opportunity for me to see how just a glimpse of those fields and as someone who is considering going into something like Neuroscience, or something like that. It really helps get a glimpse of that world and it also really helps with public speaking and just like confidence in that area as well,” Tenth grader Hazel Striker said.

Judges from all over the science community looked at the projects and an award ceremony was held after the event.