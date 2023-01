North Dakota Takes Down NDSU at the Betty

The Fighting Hawks Beat the Bison in Women's Hoops For the First Time Since 2019

GRAND FORKS, ND — The North Dakota Fighting Hawks won on the glass outrebounding the North Dakota State Bison 44-37, had fewer turnovers, 20-16, and shot a scorching 38 percent from 3-point range while holding the Bison to 26 percent to earn their first win over NDSU since 2019.

The Fighting Hawks are now 10-0 on their home floor this season.