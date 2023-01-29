First Frostival Hearth and Frost Block Party

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Visitors enjoyed plenty of things to do at the block party including checking out art pieces, ice skating, and eating appetizers.

It may have been cold outside, but that did not affect the turnout.

“It is a little bit of a barrier in people’s minds of getting out and getting active in the community. But us downtown in Fargo have such an amazing group of businesses right next store to each other. So, you really don’t have to spend too much time outside to have a great time. There is great shopping, great restaurants, like our Rosewild restaurant at Jasper Hotel and Broadway Square next door with their ice-skating rink. There is a lot of opportunity right in the same little region.” says Emily Olsen, Director of Lifestyle, Jasper Hotel

Artists assembled beautiful pieces relating to the ice and fire theme.

“We pulled twelve pieces from local artists around the region that all kind of stick to that Hearth and Frost theme. So, we have one for example that has candlesticks on top of ice cubes, and some sculpture pieces, a lot of painting as well. So, a good variety of different things. It’s fun to put out a call for an artistic theme and see what really the artists make of that theme. They are all so different and so unique.” says Olsen

Olsen says the event helps the community to come together and build up businesses across the community.

“So, it is fun to be able to pull all these businesses together for Frostival, which is this ongoing event. So, we are happy to contribute to that ongoing event and help really build that up in the community as well.” Olsen says

If you’d like to check out more Frostival events, Frostival S’mores and More & Winter Fun Days at Talecris Plasma Resources will be held tomorrow.