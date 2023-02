High School Girls Hoops: Squirrels Run Away In Second Half For Win Over Vikings

Central Cass Defeats Kindred 68-53

KINDRED, ND– The Kindred Vikings hosted the Central Cass Squirrels Tuesday night for a Class B, Region 1 showdown. After a tightly contested first half, the Squirrels came away with the 68-53 win over their rival. Central Cass is now 12-3 on the season while Kindred falls to 10-5.