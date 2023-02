Fargo South and Sheyenne Split Hoops Doubleheader

Sheyenne Girls Win; South Boys Win

WEST FARGO, ND– The Fargo South Bruins visited the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs for Boys and Girls Basketball Friday night. The Mustangs defeated the Bruins 88-35 in the girls game. The Bruins defeated the Mustangs 73-66 in the boys game.