1 injured in silo fire leading to explosion in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A silo fire in Douglas County leads to an explosion in Orange Township, leaving one injured.

The Osakis Fire Department and Douglas County Deputies responded to the fire on the 13000 block of Cemetery Road.

Fire crews say the top of the silo blew off.

Two fire trucks were struck by the top of the silo, one of them is out service.

One firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation.