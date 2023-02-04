Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in Wadena County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon when emergency crews found the man lying next to his snowmobile.
The man was wearing a helmet and told the emergency responders he hit a tree going around the corner.
He was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo with serious injuries including a broken leg and wrist.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.