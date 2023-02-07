Girl Scouts work with Amazon to get ready for cookie season

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You’re one step closer to seeing more Girl Scouts at your door or across town as scouts unload thousands of cookie boxes.

The Amazon distribution center in West Fargo offers a helping hand so troop leaders can unload 6,000 cookie boxes throughout the day.

Online sales start Friday while in-person sales start soon after.

Girl Scout officials say having a big area to designate orders is making it easier for them to organize and start business.

“We’re getting our initial order for our service unit behind us. That is just the cookies that our girls will have in hand when our sale starts on February 17th. By having a facility where we can really space out and we can work all of our orders and get them out to troops. It really helps make it a lot easier for troop leaders. In the long run, it makes it easier for the girls, too,” said Andrea Magnusson, a troop leader with Girl Scouts.

She says the whole experience helps the girl scouts work on their people and communication skills to build their self-confidence.