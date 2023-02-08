North Dakota High School Basketball To Move to 3 Class System

VALLEY CITY, ND– Big changes are on the way for North Dakota high school basketball. The north Dakota High School Activities board of directors met in valley city today and voted to approve a three division high school basketball plan.

Classification of schools for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 basketball seasons will be in three divisions of basketball with the following enrollment ranges:

Division AA – Enrollment of 650+: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022

Division A – Enrollment of 162.5 – 649 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022

Division B – Enrollment below 162.5 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022