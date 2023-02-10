2 arrested following 10th St. S search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo police say 2 people are arrested following Thursday morning’s search warrant on the 800 block of 10th Street S. in Fargo.

52-year-olds Timmie Smith and Tara Felix of Fargo are each charged with one count of Fentanyl Possession with Intent to Distribute, Heroin possession with Intent to Distribute, meth, cocaine and marijuana possession, Drug Paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

The FPD seized large amounts of illegal M30 pills known to be laced with fentanyl.

They also seized a substantial amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.