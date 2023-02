2 suspects in Fargo jewelry store robbery arrested in Michigan

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police announce 2 suspects involved in the attempted robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers Wednesday have been arrested Thursday in Michigan.

Dajuan Marcellus and Kordaryl Cross, both 32-year-olds from Detroit were arrested and each charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The arrests were made by the Michigan State Police.

It’s an ongoing investigation as Fargo Police work with the FBI to find other suspects.