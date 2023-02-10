Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominees: 2/10

BRAYLON BALDWIN OF GRAFTON HS AND TOMMY AHNEMAN OF SHEYENNE HS BATTLE FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO– Tommy Ahneman and Braylon Baldwin battle it out for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. In play number one, Ahneman off the inbounds play and straight to the rack for the jam! In play number two, Braylon Baldwin slicing up the defense and splitting two defenders while kissing it off the class!

Which is better? That is for you to decide. Go to our Twitter page and vote! Don’t forget to share with your school and friends! We will announce the winner on Friday, February 17th on KVRR Sports Extra.

Here is a link to our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/KVRRSports