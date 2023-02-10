Downtown Fargo’s High Road Partners deals with devastating water main break damage

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo business is cleaning up after the owner says five feet of water and thousands of pounds of gravel invaded the basement during a water main break.

It happened in front of High Road Partners on the 200 block of NP Avenue earlier this week.

The lower level of the business, which is a human resources and employee benefits firm, is also owner Michelle Kommer and her daughter’s home.

The elevator, two boilers and a water heater were destroyed along with many personal items. Kommer estimates damages will cost $500,000.

She hopes the city’s insurance will cover it since she doesn’t believe her insurance will.

“Hopeful that the just outcome occurs because it just doesn’t seem just that we would have to endure this kind of damage financially, emotionally and be on our own to deal with it,” Kommer said.

The City of Fargo says it’s working with Kommer to submit an insurance claim with the city’s provider.

High Road Partners’ employees are making sure Kommer’s family pictures are salvaged.