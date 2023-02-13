Undefeated Central Cass BBB Look to Finish Regular Season Strong

CASSELTON, ND —

The regular season is winding down in High School basketball. The Central Cass Squirrels are currently ranked No.2 in the Region 1 media poll.

The Squirrels are a perfect 17-0 so far this season. They are looking to reach the state tournament this season after falling short the past few years. Head Coach, Matt Norman, and his team are preparing for the home stretch.

“We’ve had pretty competitive teams over the last few years and we look to former seniors to kind of leave their legacy behind and help us build on that,” said Coach Norman. “We’re pretty deep this year, got a lot of kids that have played a lot of Varsity minutes throughout their careers. We want to rely on that experience and just how competitive we are as individuals, so that we can put a good product on as a team.”

“I’ve been playing two years played two years varsity, I’ve played in the regional tournament,” said Junior Forward, Cole Holzer. “So we’ve we’ve lost out second round twice. Now back to back same team, so that’s tough and we we beat that team early in the season. So we want to keep pushing and keep working harder than we did last year and then try to get up to that next step in the championship.”

The Squirrels take on Richland on Tuesday, Feb 14. They will finish the regular season on Feb 23 against No. 3 ranked in Region 1. Sargent County.