West Fargo Police Officers return to beat patrolling system

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police Officers return to a beat system working the same neighborhoods each day.

A sergeant is assigned to each beat to give officers accountability, analyze activity, coordinate with stakeholders and identify issues.

Officers are able to request which area they cover, so they may be patrolling their own neighborhoods.

Information through each shift will be shared during briefings and the department’s criminal intelligence analyst.

The department says it will help make sure officers are no longer sent to calls where they have to go to opposite ends of town.

“That’s going to allow the citizens that reside within those beats or the residents that reside within their beats to have better relationships with the officers that are assigned to the beats,” West Fargo Police Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen said.

The department says officers and department management asked for the change.

