High School State Individual Wrestling Championship Results

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES OF THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE HS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT FINISHED TODAY; TEAM EVENTS START TOMORROW.

FARGO– In the 285lb division, Watford City’s Niven Hayes wins a 2-0 decision over Fargo Davies’ Dylan Carlquist in a rematch of the 2022 championship.

In the 220lb division, Valley City’s Broden Muske wins a 7-0 decision over Minot’s Kayden Turnbow.

In the 113lb division, Valley City’s Koltyn Grebel wins a 12-6 decision over Bismarck Legacy’s Joey Enzminger.

In the 120lb division, Bismarck’s Benjamin DeFrost wins a 7-0 decision over West Fargo Sheyenne’s Landon Zink.

In the 132lb division, Minot’s Gabe Mortenson wins via PIN versus Valley City’s Tucker Johnson.

In the 138lb division, Valley City’s Koyle Grebel defeats Fargo North’s Augustus Maughan.

In the 145lb division, Bismarck Central’s Kaden DeCoteau wins a 1-0 decision over Fargo Davies’ Wyatt Kosidowski.

In the 170lb division, West Fargo’s Waylon Cressell wins a 7-4 decision over West Fargo Sheyenne’s Connor Manske.

Team events begin tomorrow.

To see the full results of Class A, please visit:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/wrestling-boys/698/2023-ndhsaa-class-a-boys-wrestling-team-dual-state-tournament

To see the full results of Class B, please visit:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/wrestling-boys/696/2023-ndhsaa-class-b-boys-wrestling-team-dual-state-tournament