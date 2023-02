WBB: NDSU Scores 103 Points En Route to Victory on Senior Day

NDSU SCORES 103 AS HEAVEN HAMLING LEADS THE BISON TO VICTORY.

FARGO–

Heaven Hamling scores a game-high 29 points as the Bison defeat the Golden Eagles 103-86 on senior day.

The Bison (16-10) will finish the regular season with two road games: @St. Thomas on Feb 23, and @Western Illinois on Feb 25.