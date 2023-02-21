Moorhead Man Arrested For Kidnapping Woman, Faces Numerous Charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Moorhead man is accused of kidnapping a woman early Saturday.

45-year-old Hector Flores fled from police but was blocked by a snowbank after pulling into the parking lot of a business.

He refused officers commands while a female passenger was screaming and trying to get out of his vehicle.

Flores claimed he had a gun but when officers got closer they saw he had the woman in a chokehold and used a taser to subdue him.

He was arrested for kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony preventing arrest, and other charges.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No gun was found on Flores or in the vehicle.