NDSU Beats St. Thomas To Climb to 3rd in the Summit League Standings

NDSU Beats Tommies 73-64

FARGO– NDSU Men’s Basketball came away with a huge win over St. Thomas Thursday night to climb to 3rd in the Summit League Standings. The Bison have now won four of their last five games. Grant Nelson led the way for the heard tonight with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. The Bison will play their final home game of the season Saturday, hosting Western Illinois.