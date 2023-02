Concordia Cobbers WBB Reaches MIAC Finals

COBBERS DEFEAT HAMLINE AND WILL FACE GUSTAVUS FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP ON SUNDAY

MOORHEAD, MN–

The Concordia Cobbers Women’s basketball team defeated the Hamline Pipers 74-67 Friday night. The Cobbers will face Gustavus for the championship on Sunday.

The Concordia faced Gustavus twice already this season. The Cobbers won the first matchup and lost the second.