Local Veteran Marching 40 Hours Straight for Ukraine Veterans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a few months in Ukraine, Mark J. Lindquist has made a stop back in Fargo going up and down Veterans Boulevard to support Ukrainian war veterans.

Lindquist started his journey at 5 AM Sunday and is planning on finishing the march at 9 PM Monday.

However, he is marching with a mission in mind.

“I am raising money for a veteran rehabilitation center in Kyiv, and we need about 50,000 dollars to do those renovations and be able to start bringing veterans in, because the trauma these guys have seen in trenches is like World War I and II is great. So, we need to start healing them as soon as possible.” says Mark J. Lindquist, Retired Air Force Veteran

Since Sunday morning, Lindquist has already received plenty of funds for his campaign.

“We are at about 12,000 dollars since I started this morning and what I am doing is asking people to go to their church and ask if we pass the plate and sponsor a single hour at 1,250 dollars. While I am walking and marching, I have been calling churches and leaving messages, calling friends to see if they could activate their rotary kiwanis lions, veteran organization and help out one hour at a time.” says Lindquist

Following his 40-hour journey, Lindquist will board a plane to Poland and plans to reside in Ukraine.

“So, when I go back over on March 1st, I will be getting to Kyiv by the 5th, and I will be moving to Kyiv full time. I am applying for the green card and permanent residency because we have not won the war yet and all of our funding partners and NGOs are out of money. They spent everything they had last year. So, they got to have a professional fundraiser and a public face to do that, so that is what I will be doing and concentrating on for the next year or until the war is won.” says Lindquist

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can send a check to the “The A-Team: Ukraine” or go to Mark J Lindquist’s website.