Vehicle With Infant Inside Is Stolen, Fargo Man Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A Fargo man is facing charges after officers say they found him in a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.

They were called Wednesday afternoon and tried to stop 26-year-old Michael Warren near 17th Avenue North and Broadway.

He attempted to flee was but was caught several minutes later.

The infant was found safe.

Warren was arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Felonious Restraint, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Fleeing, Preventing Arrest, and Burglary.