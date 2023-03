Man arrested for pointing gun at casino security

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A 39-year-old man was arrested for pointing a gun at the security staff at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Police say they found the suspect in the hotel parking lot Friday afternoon and took him into custody.

The handgun was loaded, and the man is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges.