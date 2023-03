Olivia man pleads guilty in fentanyl death of mother of 10

OLIVIA, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man from Olivia in west-central Minnesota pleads guilty to third-degree murder for selling pills to a woman who believed they were Percocet, but actually contained a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Bradley Westphal, 38, will be sentenced May 23 in the July 2021 death of Connie Havens, 56, of Olivia.

Prosecutors say Havens is survived by her 10 children.