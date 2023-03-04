St. Cloud man gets 15 years in murder-for-hire stabbing

FOLEY, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A St. Cloud man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Sauk Rapids man in a murder-for-hire plan.

21-year-old Christian Kane admitted to stabbing a 56-year-old man in his garage last August at the direction of the victim’s wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster.

According to prosecutors, Foster brought her husband coffee and Kane stabbed him in the chest, neck and back.

Kane told investigators Foster said her husband was abusive and she wanted Kane to kill him.

She will be sentenced for her role next month.