Bismarck police officer on administrative leave while being investigated for using excessive force

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Bismarck police officer is placed on administrative leave and being investigated for possible excessive use of force while taking a man into custody Thursday.

According to police, the officer responded to the area of 24th Street and East Main Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. for a 63-year-old man standing in the middle of the street.

While investigating the situation, the man walked away from the officer.

Police say the officer ordered the man to stop and tried to detain him, but police say he did not comply and became aggressive.

The officer used force to gain control of the man and the officer took him into custody.

After administrators were notified that excessive force may have been used, an internal investigation began and was turned over to the North Dakota BCI which will conduct a separate investigation.