Grand Forks man arrested for attempted armed robbery at convenience store

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grand Forks man is in jail after an attempted armed robbery last night at a convenience store.

According to police, officers responded to a report of the incident right after 9 p.m. at Orton’s on South Washington Street.

Police say a man entered the store, showed a handgun, and “made statements about the cash register” before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

A couple of hours later, officers saw the suspect vehicle being driven by a man matching the description of the suspect in the attempted robbery.

Officers made a traffic stop when they saw the suspected vehicle driven by a man matching the description.

He’s identified as Marquais Burns, 35, and is arrested for attempted robbery, terrorizing, possession of a stolen handgun and driving with a suspended license.