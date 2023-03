Roughriders Win Class A Girls Basketball Championship

Jocelyn Schiller Leads Red River to Their Second Ever Girls State Basketball Championship

FARGO, N.D.– The Red River Roughriders took control early and then held back a spirited comeback attempt by the Bismarck Century Patriots. When the final buzzer sounded, the Riders earned the 61-48 victory. Junior guard, Jocelyn Schiller led all scorers with 34 points.