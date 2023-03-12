Roughriders React to First State Championship since 1988

RED RIVER ENTERED THE STATE TOURNAMENT AS THE NO. 4 SEED IN THE EAST, AND ROLLED INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP TO CLAIM THEIR FIRST TITLE SINCE '88.

FARGO, N.D.–

For the first time since 1988, the girls Red River Roughriders are State Champions. Jocelyn Schiller led the riders with a tournament record 34 points.

“Yeah, you know, if my team is open I’m getting them the ball,” said Schiller. “But if they’re not open, or if I have a lane to drive, I’m taking it every time.”

After the win, Head Coach Kent Ripplinger tried to put his emotions into words.

“Can you guys believe this right now?” said Ripplinger. “It still really hasn’t set in. It just kind of happens and pretty soon you look back at how much work, time and dedication these guys put in. You keep saying good things are gonna happen and sure enough they did.”

The Riders entered the state tournament as the 4th seed out of the East, but Schiller had the belief her team could do it all long.

“Not many people thought too much of us at the beginning of the year,” said Schiller. “But we knew what we were capable of and to do it for the seniors is amazing.”

Schrill the Thrill (lets make this nickname stick!) is just a junior and will be looking to run it back next season.

After the game, the team had a celebratory pool party. Oh, and the coaches joined in too.

An incredible season topped off with a title.