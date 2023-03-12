Tom Hoge Finishes T-3rd at PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL —

Fargo native, Tom Hoge finished the PLAYERS Championship with a top 3 finish this weekend. After shooting 78 in the first round, Hoge shot 68 in round 2 followed by a course record 10-under 62 during Saturday’s Third round. He entered the final round Sunday in the top-10. During Sunday’s final round, Hoge shot a 2-under-70 to finish at 10 under par for the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler won the tournament shooting 17 under par, followed by Tyrrell Hatton who shot 12 under par. Hoge and Viktor Hovland tied for Third at 10 under par.

Hoge entered the tournament ranked No. 33 in the world ranking and No. 24 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Picture: Sports Illusrated/Tom Hoge Twitter