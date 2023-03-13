WBB: Bison and Fighting Hawks Postseason Bound

BISON RECEIVED AN AUTOMATIC BID TO THE WOMENS INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AND THE FIGHTING HAWKS RECEIVED A BID FOR THE WOMENS BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL.

FARGO, N.D. —

Selection Sunday took place last night announcing the field of the NCAA Tournament for the Men and Women, but there are a few other postseason tournaments. North Dakota and North Dakota State’s Women’s teams will be playing in them.

NDSU is set to play in their first postseason tournament since becoming a division I program. The Bison were an automatic qualifier for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament by way of finishing second in the Summit League this season at 12-6 in conference play. Led by Summit League Freshman of the Year Elle Evans and All-Summit league First Team selection Heaven Hamling, the Bison will take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene Oregon on Friday at 9 p.m. CT. If the Bison advance, they get the winner of the BYU vs Rice game that is played at 8pm CT on Friday.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks Women are also heading to a postseason tournament. The Fighting Hawks accept the bid to play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. Led by all summit league star Kacie Borowicz and All-Defensive Team member Claire Orth, the Hawks will take on Cal Babptist in the first round of the WBI Friday afternoon at 4 pm CT in Lexington, Kentucky.

If the Fighting Hawks advance, they get the winner of the Georgia Southern vs NIU game that is played at 6:30 CT. Win or lose, the Fighting Hawks are guaranteed three games in the tournament.