No. 16 North Dakota Hockey Sets Sites on Saint Paul For Frozen Faceoff

The Fighting Hawks Will Meet St. Cloud State Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey is back in the top 20 this week at 16 in the USA Today and 17 in the latest USCHO rankings. Fresh off knocking the Omaha Mavs out of the NCHC tournament the Fighting Hawks now skate to St. Paul for the semifinals.

North Dakota came into the season with sky high expectations ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation. By mid November however, the Green Machine had fallen out of the top 20 entirely. The Fighting Hawks finished the regular season strong however with a sweep over the Omaha Mavericks. The Hawks have now gathered momentum with a 6-1-2 record in their last nine games.