Two Men Arrested for Robbery in West Fargo Last Friday

Ceron McCaleb / Jose Ramirez

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men were arrested Friday night after a robbery at a West Fargo business.

Police did not identify the business, only saying it was in the 3100 block of Bluestem Drive.

20-year-old Ceron McCaleb of Moorhead was arrested after barricading himself in the bathroom of the business.

He had a large amount of cash, not related to the robbery.

He was arrested for robbery and a number of other charges.

21-year-old Jose Ramirez of Fargo fled on foot and was caught after a brief chase.

He was found with 1,000 suspected M-30 fentanyl pills, and several thousand in cash, unrelated to the robbery.

Ramirez was arrested for drug possession with intent to deliver and other charges.

Two juveniles were detained, but released to their guardians.

A spokesperson for West Fargo says the police department is not identifying the business involved since it remains an ongoing investigation.