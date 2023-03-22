Bison Begin Spring Ball With New DC

Jason Petrino will have his first Spring with the Bison beginning Thursday.

FARGO, N.D.– The Bison will feature many new faces this Spring and coming into the fall with the departure of several key players to the transfer portal, graduation, and the NFL draft. The Bison also lost a few coaches as well including defensive coordinator David Braun who wil be the new defensive signal caller for the Northwestern Wildcats. Coach Entz and the Herd are confident however in their replacement, Jason Petrino; Petrino joins the Bison by way of Southern Illinois where he helped turn a struggling Salukis defense into one of the best in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Having coached against Petrino, Coach Entz is excited about what he brings to the table for the Bison.

“I’ve seen some really good pressure stuff. I know in 2019 when we thought we had a really good football team, we went down there for a barn burner and they got us a few times, manipulating our protection, giving us a look, coming from the other side, things that at the time our quarterback wasn’t probably comfortable with and so again, a lot of it was just seeing how he defended us in numerous situations, I got to follow him throughout the last four or five years in the league.”