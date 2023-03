Man arrested for trespassing after reports of burglary in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Grand Forks police arrest a man Friday night after reports of a burglary on the city’s south side.

Police say they responded to a mobile home on the 2500 block of Lawndale Road and identified Christian Bauduin as the suspect.

He was arrested for criminal trespass and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.