“Battle of the Cents-es” Fundraiser Returns At NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Battle of the Cents-es has kicked off at NDSU.

It’s an annual competition between student ambassadors from the College of Health Professions and the College of Engineering.

The 12th annual Battle of the Cents-es fundraiser will benefit Aaron Erickson, a Moorhead High School student with a rare heart defect.

Erickson was born with H-L-H-S, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

The left side of his heart was underdeveloped, causing the pumping chamber to ineffectively pump blood to the body.

“It’s so awesome for us as college students, who don’t really have a lot, to be able to serve and give it to somebody else and to really rally behind someone,” said Ingrid Swanson, President of the College of Health Ambassadors.

During the Battle of the Cents-es donation period, coins and Venmo donations will be counted as positive points toward each college’s total.

Dollar bills will act as negative points that will be subtracted from each college’s total.