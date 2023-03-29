Rittenhouse supports ND bill providing restitution for those found not guilty due to self-defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in the North Dakota legislature to support a house bill that provides restitution for those found not guilty because of self-defense.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder charges after shooting and killing two men in Wisconsin during the Jacob Blake riots in August 2020.

Rittenhouse defended his actions from the shooting and expanded on how his life has changed since.

“The House Bill 1213 being presented to you was created to protect the innocent who are thrust into violent situations and forced to defend their life or loved ones. It’s to help the acquitted from losing everything they have worked their entire lives for. It would allow their life to be restored as much as possible,” he said.

Rittenhouse added he felt his case was “like a nightmare he couldn’t wake up from” because of the media exposure.