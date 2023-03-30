You Won’t Be Able To Legally Drive 80 MPH In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — There will be no 80 mile per hour speed limit on North Dakota interstates.

Gov. Doug Bugum vetoing the bill which passed by a close margin in the senate.

Burgum says the higher speed would increase the risk and potential severity of speed-related crashes, which runs counter to the goals of Vision Zero.

That is the state’s multi-agency effort to eliminate fatalities and injuries caused from motor vehicle crashes.

Neighboring states South Dakota and Montana both have 80MPH speed limits on interstates.