Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery at Unnamed Moorhead Business

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Moorhead Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Tuesday.

Police say the victim reported being robbed at knifepoint when they walked into a business in the 2700 block of 40th Street South.

The victim said their property was taken and they were hurt in the robbery, but did not seek medical attention.

Police say no one has been arrested, but they do not believe there’s any threat to the public.

They have not identified the business where the alleged robbery took place.