Two fires damage Fargo processing plant

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo firefighters were able to contain and limit damage in two fires at Red River Commodities in north Fargo early Wednesday.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Dane Carley says the first fire call came around 2:30 a.m. in an oven used to dry sunflowers and other specialty crops, followed by a second fire shooting flames out of a chimney about an hour later. Firefighters used a ladder truck to hit the fire with water without cutting into the chimney and causing more damage.

Red River Commodities is a processing plant that handles sunflower seeds and other specialty crops to produce food products.

The company operates from five different U.S. sites, with headquarters in Fargo.