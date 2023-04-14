Tommies Baseball Looks to Repeat

TOMMIES OPEN SEASON THIS SATURDAY.

THOMPSON, N.D. —

Even with snow still on the ground, the Thompson Tommies are back outside on the field preparing to defend their class B championship. Thursday was just their second portion of practice outside this season, but that won’t stop the Tommies from opening their season this Saturday. With four seniors graduated from last years team, coach Nate Soulis is seeing his two seniors Reece Berberich and Sean O’Hearn lead the way for another championship run.

“That was the hard part, you know, starting the first day where you saw all the mountains of snow on the field and getting some snow storms,” said Coach Soulis. “But I thought the older guys stepped up and we had good leadership to say let’s buy in and get this indoor practice and get the most out of it that we can.”

Berberich looks to be a big contributor and leader this season.

“We’re really focusing on our younger kids,” said Berberich. “We didn’t just win state by just showing up … we’re really focusing on showing up and doing the little things.”

O’Hearn shares similar goals for the season.

“It’s rebuilding for sure,” said O’Hearn. “But it’s something where you just need to step into it and do it. Like we got two seniors and luckily we got some nice junior leaders who helped us out a lot. So, it’s always nice to see the younger guys step up.”

Even with the roster change over, Coach Soulis is confident the team will compete for another championship.

“The unique thing about high school athletics is that it’s a new new group,” said Coach Soulis. “A totally new group with guys that are gonna be able to step up. They did contribute last year, but some of them are gonna have to step up offensively. A lot of people have to step up on the mound, we’re gonna have about five or six kids that are gonna throw varsity innings for us this year. And I think the most exciting part is they’ve had success at different levels and just kind of having a new group. You know, who’s going to gel and who’s going to be successful at what position and who’s going to really step up for us. I think that’s the most exciting part about it, and we’re just excited to get going.

Thompson opens their season Saturday, April 15 @ Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton.