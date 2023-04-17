Ian Costello Announced as Fargo North Boys Soccer Coach

COSTELLO STEPPED DOWN AS FARGO DAVIES' HEAD COACH LAST WEEK ON WEDNESDAY.

FARGO, N.D. —

Monday evening it was announced that Ian Costello will be the new Head Coach for the Fargo North Boys soccer program. Costello spent the last nine seasons as the boys head coach at Fargo Davies. While there, the Eagles had a record of 99-46-18 winning the EDC three times and the state championship in 2021. Costello is a 3-time state coach of the year and 2-time EDC coach of the year. For Costello, leaving Davies was not an easy decision.

“It started back during spring break I got a I got an email saying hey there there might be a couple openings up in north that that might interest you with the soccer and with the teaching and things just kind of fell into place after that,” said Costello. “Obviously, it’s been a lot of turmoil and giving up a program that have been a part of for a decade and success aside, it’s just I’m leaving some pretty cool guys behind and I’m excited for them. I’m excited to see them next year in a competitive way. I think there’d be some good banter back and forth. But uh, yeah, it was about a month process and I just pulled the trigger last week.”

Costello will be on the assistant coaching staff for the Davies girl’s soccer team this spring, and expects to have that same role with the Fargo North girl’s program next year.