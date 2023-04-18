Grant Nelson Declares for the NBA Draft

NDSU Men's Basketball Star Hopes to Play in the NBA

FARGO, N.D. — Grant Nelson took to social media Tuesday to announce that he will declare for the NBA Draft. Nelson expressed his gratitude for his coaches, teammates, fans, and the city of Fargo in a heartfelt post. The Devils Lake native said that he has had the dream of being a pro basketball player and will chase that dream by entering the draft. The NBA Draft is June 22nd. Nelson started to gain national attention from the media as well as NBA scouts this past winter. At 6-foot-11 Nelson brings a rare combination of ball handling ability and size to the table making him an intriguing prospect as the NBA has prioritized versatility more than ever in recent years. Nelson average 18 points and 9 rebounds this season and was named All Summit League first team as well as All Summit League All-Defensive Team. Early draft boards project Nelson be a potential second round pick in June’s draft.