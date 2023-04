Paul Allen Joins KVRR Sports Extra to talk Vikes, Wolves and Wild

MINNEAPOLIS —

The Voice of the Minnesota Vikings, Paul Allen, who also hosts his 92Noon radio show on KFAN in Minneapolis talking all Minnesota sports, joins the show.

Allen talks Trey Lance to the Vikings rumors and the Timberwolves and Wild playoff series’ with Adam and Ryan.