Shanley Defeats Fargo South 8-1

The Deacons Blow The Game Open Late for the 8-1 Win Over the Bruins

FARGO, N.D.– After travel complications prevented Bismarck St. Mary’s from taking on the Shanley Deacons on the baseball field, the Fargo South Bruins and Shanley Deacons quickly setup a replacement game Friday afternoon. The Deacons won the game 8-1.