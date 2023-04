Bison Baseball Wins Big Vs. Western Illinois

BISON ROUTE THE LEATHERNECKS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Bison won 10-0 in game One of the series with Western Illinois yesterday. Today they built off that momentum. The Bison used a 5-run First inning to lead them to a 13-3 victory in 7 innings.