Bison Softball Defeats UND in Home Opener

THE BISON DEFEATED THE FIGHTING HAWKS IN BOTH GAMES PLAYED ON SATURDAY AND MOVE TO 12-5 IN SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAY.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Bison had to wait a long time before playing their home opener. In fact, North Dakota has played more games at Tharaldson Park this season than the Bison have. And that showed early as the Fighting Hawks led 2-0 after the top of the first inning. But the Bison settled in and came back with runs of their own in the bottom half courtesy of Bella Dean’s 9th homerun of the season.

The Bison win 8-5 in game One and 4-2 in game Two.

Game 3 is Sunday morning at 11 a.m.