Fargo Force Move On to Western Conference Championship

WITH A 3-2 OT VICTORY SATURDAY NIGHT, THE FORCE SWEEP THE TRI-CITY STORM 2-0 IN THE SERIES.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Fargo Force are off to the Western Conference Championship following a 3-2 Overtime victory Saturday night. Charlie Russell scored the Force’s first goal to tie the game at 1 in the 2nd period. The Force then took a 2-1 lead before surrendering a goal late in the 3rd. In overtime, the Force prevailed with a second goal from Russell.

The Force’s next opponent is TBD*.

*TBD as of 4/29. For the most up to date matchups and scores go to the link below.

http://ushl.com