Several displaced after Friday night house fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Several people are displaced after a house fire in West Fargo Friday night.

West Fargo Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Westwood Court at 10:45 where they could see heavy smoke and flames from the home

The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage despite firefighters being able to contain it.

No injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation.