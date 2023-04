Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Dilworth; 1 in custody

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A 34-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in Dilworth Thursday night and a Clay County man is arrested.

Dilworth Police say the woman was walking in the 200 block of 9th Street Northwest at around 10:00 p.m. when she was hit.

Police say 53-year-old Michael Dennis Stulz was charged with DUI, additional charges pending.